Israel Ekeji

Branding- Banner Design - Mount Ararat.

Israel Ekeji
Israel Ekeji
  • Save
Branding- Banner Design - Mount Ararat. graphic design dribbble best shot dru photography dribbleartist dribbble
Download color palette

Software: Photoshop cc 2017
Duration: An hour and some minutes.
Client: Mount Ararat int'l Mins. Inc.
Graphic Designer: @israelekeji.

Thanks for viewing my work. If you find this interesting, do well to like and share to others.

email: israelekeji@yahoo.com
WhatsApp: +1 760-589-6714

For your classy Banner Design.

Israel Ekeji
Israel Ekeji

More by Israel Ekeji

View profile
    • Like