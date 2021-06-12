Chat, Messenger Concept App UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello This is my chalange design concept Messenger App Challenge Inspiration. In this application, i bring concept glassmorphism.Hope this is useful for you. Don't forget to comment and like. Give us some feedback. Because your feedback is very valuable to me. *Free 3D render Illustration Thank you and look forward to the latest designs from me. Happy greetings for all of us Other UI design : https://www.uplabs.com/fiyandesign08