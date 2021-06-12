Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anindita Hossain Rhine

Social Media Display Advertisement - Ice Cream

Social Media Display Advertisement - Ice Cream gradient social media ad ad display ad ice cream pink pink and brown illustration branding instagram facebook web graphic design design
Another exploration for social media display advertisements, but this time with a pink and brown colour palette.
I'd love some feedback, especially about the gradients since I'm unsure how that looks. Comment below with any criticism you have!

