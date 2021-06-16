🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
OXYT™ Winning concept
This concept had the advantage from the start as it is the redesigned version of the previous logo the client had, and that advantage at the end won.
It's a great decision by OXYT team to go with this one. The symbol is simple, clean, bold, and truly timeless. Now, and in 10 years, it will look great.
OXYT website
You can see in the slides what you can build-out of the logo, and why we say that logo translates to the brand graphics.
