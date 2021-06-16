Davor Butorac

OXYT™ Winning concept

OXYT™ Winning concept graphic design logos logoinspiration branddesigner logodesigner branddesign brandidentity brand dbworkplay vector illustration design icon visual identity symbol logomark logo branding
Download color palette
  1. oxyt_socials-19.png
  2. oxyt_socials-16.png
  3. oxyt_socials-02.png
  4. oxyt_socials-17.png
  5. oxyt_socials-15.png
  6. oxyt_socials-04.png
  7. oxyt_socials-01.png
  8. oxyt_socials-03.png

OXYT™ Winning concept

This concept had the advantage from the start as it is the redesigned version of the previous logo the client had, and that advantage at the end won.

It's a great decision by OXYT team to go with this one. The symbol is simple, clean, bold, and truly timeless. Now, and in 10 years, it will look great.

OXYT website

You can see in the slides what you can build-out of the logo, and why we say that logo translates to the brand graphics.

