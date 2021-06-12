Anti-hero | Skateboards website

Ling

Recently I come across a couple of videos of skateboarding & was inspired by this "slow skating in tokyo" 😊. So in this shot I create some illustrations using a whimsical pallete to bring a feeling of amusement and playfulness. Hope you like it and enjoy the song!

