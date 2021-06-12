Anti-hero | Skateboards website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently I come across a couple of videos of skateboarding & was inspired by this "slow skating in tokyo" 😊. So in this shot I create some illustrations using a whimsical pallete to bring a feeling of amusement and playfulness. Hope you like it and enjoy the song!