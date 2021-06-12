Emran Hossain

Barbershop- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 13

Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain
  • Save
Barbershop- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 13 salon vector illustration colours icon letter logo typography design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Barbershop- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 13
Logo Name- Barbershop
Theme-Barbershop
Follow Me On Instagram: gfxemran
Follow Me On Behance: gfxemran
Say hello for custom Order- emranhossain01385@gmail.com

#dailylogochallenge

Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain

More by Emran Hossain

View profile
    • Like