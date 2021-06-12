Marketing MedTech Company Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys 👋
Earlier this February I designed this landing page for science marketing company Universe Group https://universe-gp.com.
Feel free to leave feedback on the comment 🙂 Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌
