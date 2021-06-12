Alona Lagodzia

Marketing MedTech Company Landing Page Design

Alona Lagodzia
Alona Lagodzia
  • Save
Marketing MedTech Company Landing Page Design mobile design app visual design design concept interaction design web design landing page illustration user experience ui
Download color palette

Hi guys 👋
Earlier this February I designed this landing page for science marketing company Universe Group https://universe-gp.com.
Feel free to leave feedback on the comment 🙂 Press L if you like it. Thank you 👌

Have a project in mind?
Send to my email: a.lagodzia@gmail.com

Alona Lagodzia
Alona Lagodzia

More by Alona Lagodzia

View profile
    • Like