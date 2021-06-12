Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
👋 Clubhouse | 🚀 Web Design Concept | Shashank Agarwal

👋 Clubhouse - Web Application Concept
Clubhouse is getting popular day by day by providing drop-in audio chat to speak with friends, family or world.
Yesterday, i tried to open the application in desktop but there is no web application.
So, I decided to design their Homepage using using their Modern Minimal Design System ✨
Follow for the Journey 🚀

