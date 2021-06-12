👋 Clubhouse | 🚀 Web Design Concept | Shashank Agarwal

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Clubhouse - Web Application Concept
.
Clubhouse is getting popular day by day by providing drop-in audio chat to speak with friends, family or world.
.
Yesterday, i tried to open the application in desktop but there is no web application.
.
So, I decided to design their Homepage using using their Modern Minimal Design System ✨
.
Follow for the Journey 🚀