Mithilesh Paul

Sound Froot Logo Design

Mithilesh Paul
Mithilesh Paul
  • Save
Sound Froot Logo Design logo animation ui illustration design logo brand design branding creative design graphic design logo design brand identity
Download color palette

Happy to present the Logo Design I created as an extension of my personal project.

What do you think?

____
🔥 Want to get a Logo Designn?
Feel free to reach out: paulmithilesh@gmail.com

Mithilesh Paul
Mithilesh Paul

More by Mithilesh Paul

View profile
    • Like