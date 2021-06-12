Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damascus Techwear Apparel 2021 - web redesign concept v2

Damascus Techwear Apparel 2021 - web redesign concept v2 neumorphic neumorphism techwear darkui layout fashion typography modern ux ui
Hi Friends!
Hope you’re great. Here is an another update of my DAMASCUS Apparel redesign concept project I’m working on. Thanks for checking it out and have a great day!

Check my latest articles published on UX Collective (Medium):
8 UI/UX design trends for 2020

7 simple & effective methods to get better at Visual/UI Design

Master the basics of visual: how to become a self-taught UI/UX designer

Top 8 soft skills in UI/UX design

Damascus Techwear Apparel 2021 - web redesign concept
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
