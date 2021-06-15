OXYT™ Final Concepts

Trending designs to inspire you
OXYT™ Concepts that qualified for the finals.
These are the ones I thought at the time will best represent what OXYT is about.
In essence, they will help you elevate your career, and transform the way you think about Customer Experience.
OXYT website
So, these concepts are about transformation, elevation, and progress all together put into the letter O which is the first letter of the business.
I mentioned the style in the previous post, but here it is again; Style: Modern, Clean, Abstract, Bold, Dynamic.
Let me know in the comments below if you like me to try and write a sentence or two about my projects, as this is the hardest part for me. Context is king? 😁
Thank you!