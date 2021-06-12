Website Home/Landing Page Design (Soch aur Saaj)

'Soch aur Saaj' is a personal blogging website showcasing the creativity in the form of Podcast, Poetry and Quotes. ‘Soch’ means a thought and ‘Saaj’ stands for adding apt value to it or to present it in a more effective and meaningful way. Soch is the lyrics and Saaj is the melodious tune behind it that reverberates even when the music fades away, hence Soch aur Saaj.