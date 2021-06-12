Rashmi Jain

Website Home/Landing Page Design (Soch aur Saaj)

Rashmi Jain
Rashmi Jain
  • Save
Website Home/Landing Page Design (Soch aur Saaj) design illustration branding canva elementor logo design creative design wordpress website design web design graphic design
Website Home/Landing Page Design (Soch aur Saaj) design illustration branding canva elementor logo design creative design wordpress website design web design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. dribble 2 (1).png
  2. Dribble 12.png

'Soch aur Saaj' is a personal blogging website showcasing the creativity in the form of Podcast, Poetry and Quotes. ‘Soch’ means a thought and ‘Saaj’ stands for adding apt value to it or to present it in a more effective and meaningful way. Soch is the lyrics and Saaj is the melodious tune behind it that reverberates even when the music fades away, hence Soch aur Saaj.

Rashmi Jain
Rashmi Jain

More by Rashmi Jain

View profile
    • Like