Pastel 12 - Android 12 Widgets for KWGT Pro

This a collection of Android 12 widgets with working Material You theming based on wallpaper colours.
A collection of 36+ widgets and original wallpapers that get updated regularly with fresh new designs.
All of this is works with the KWGT Pro app. You need to have the KWGT Pro licence for this pack to work.
You can get the pack from here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=work.racka.Pastel12.app