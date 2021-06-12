Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Baraka Mkilaha

Pastel 12 - Android 12 Widgets for KWGT Pro

Baraka Mkilaha
Baraka Mkilaha
  • Save
Pastel 12 - Android 12 Widgets for KWGT Pro wallpaper ios kwgt widgets wallpapers monet material material you android design minimal flat design android12 android
Download color palette

This a collection of Android 12 widgets with working Material You theming based on wallpaper colours.
A collection of 36+ widgets and original wallpapers that get updated regularly with fresh new designs.
All of this is works with the KWGT Pro app. You need to have the KWGT Pro licence for this pack to work.
You can get the pack from here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=work.racka.Pastel12.app

Baraka Mkilaha
Baraka Mkilaha

More by Baraka Mkilaha

View profile
    • Like