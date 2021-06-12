Lettering in Arabic Vector free

Trending designs to inspire you
I tried to style the letter 'Jeem' in Arabic during a swirly trendy method for an emblem of a number of my friend, that he didn’t like, I said why not sharing it with designers up there to profit from.Feel free to transfer, edit, design this vector emblem together with your own ideas/colours or use it in your personal and commercial uses.