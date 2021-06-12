Taylor | The Sunshine Creative

Care Package Meal Prep Co. Logo Design

Care Package Meal Prep Co. Logo Design stamp logo brand neutral color palette neutral logo creative logo visual brand branding logo logo design care package
Primary logo design for Care Package Meal Prep Co., a Florida-based meal delivery service that focuses on custom chef-prepared meals for customers' special dietary needs.

The inspiration for this design came from the traditional care package wrapped in brown paper, tied up with string, and covered in stamps. Ultimately, the idea of a hand-stamped icon played a large role in the development of this logo.

