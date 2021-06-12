Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Hiring Manager!
This is a real project of Insurance Brochure Design, Multipages Brochure Design
KEY FEATURES :
* 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHAGE AN ORDER??
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!