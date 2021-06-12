White paper | A4 booklet | Print

Trending designs to inspire you
This white paper, published by the company I worked for, was perhaps the only research that was done on Corporate Relocation in India for 2019.
As I took it upon myself to make a strong print presence of this research, I went ahead to use design cues that were/are not commonly used in the Industry we belonged to.
The print edition worked as the breath of fresh air. We were able to put the right information at the forefront and avoid getting into the clutter of unnecessary words.