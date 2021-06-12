Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Credit Card Checkout

Credit Card Checkout interface daily ui purchase checkout process app checkout page checkout flow ui payment methods payment mobile shop app design web ui design progress bar checkout credit card
Hey! This is the second step of a checkout process (payment). The task was to design a credit card checkout form or page. With the note to not forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc. The progress bar is important so that the user always know how many steps are left to reach his goal.

