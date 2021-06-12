Social Media Management Tool - Calendar

Trending designs to inspire you
Here I'd like to give a small glimpse into a project I recently worked on – a social media management tool. Here you can manage multiple accounts in one place – schedule posts, add team members and view advanced statistic based on all accounts. Also providing data like best scheduling times, target group and age of the followers. What are your thoughts on this?