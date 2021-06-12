Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers! Hope you all are having a wonderful weekend! Here is a short glimpse from the xtori brand identity system we recently worked on! Xtori aims to share knowledge among the adtech community. This is a full stack project we are currently handling and we will share more updates soon. Cheers!