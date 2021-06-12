Hosteren - Hosting and Server Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys 😊
This is my design regarding web hosting, unfortunately, this design is not pixel perfect, because I do it in Photoshop 😬.
So, what do you think about my design? Hope you guys like it! 🤭
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Don't forget to press "L" if you like it.
Thank you, guys!