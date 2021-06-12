Y the Wait - Smart Dine-In App Reaches UAE

Trending designs to inspire you
Y the Wait - a renowned food ordering app now reaches UAE - its 5th country destination. With exceptional features like scan and order, pre-order, takeaway, and online table reservation, Y the Wait is all ready to transform the UAE restaurant industry. The app isn’t just a digital waiter app but an all-in-one restaurant management solution. visit - https://www.ythewait.com/uae