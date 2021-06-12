akrdesign

Shoes Store - Mobile App Design

akrdesign
akrdesign
  • Save
Shoes Store - Mobile App Design design ui ux figma adobe xd app design app application shoes shoes app design business clean creative dailyui ecommerce ecommerce app design ecommerce app ecommerce mobile app blue
Shoes Store - Mobile App Design design ui ux figma adobe xd app design app application shoes shoes app design business clean creative dailyui ecommerce ecommerce app design ecommerce app ecommerce mobile app blue
Download color palette
  1. Shoe Store Mobile App 1.jpg
  2. Shoe Store Mobile App 2.jpg

Hi Dribbble! I would like to present my work.

I designed Ecommerce Mobile App Exploration Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.

Press key "L" to like this post.

akrdesign
akrdesign

More by akrdesign

View profile
    • Like