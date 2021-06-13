Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amirbaqian

Crypto Currency Wallet | Part 2 💰

Amirbaqian
Amirbaqian
Hire Me
  • Save
Crypto Currency Wallet | Part 2 💰 exchange swap wallet bitcoin btc finance design ui uikit clean blockchain nft trade dark tokens trading app crypto wallet crypto card
Crypto Currency Wallet | Part 2 💰 exchange swap wallet bitcoin btc finance design ui uikit clean blockchain nft trade dark tokens trading app crypto wallet crypto card
Crypto Currency Wallet | Part 2 💰 exchange swap wallet bitcoin btc finance design ui uikit clean blockchain nft trade dark tokens trading app crypto wallet crypto card
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1571.png
  2. Frame 1573.png
  3. Dark.png

cryptocurrency Wallet - Concept | Part 2

I hope you enjoy it. 🎉

If you like it, press the "L" button.

I available for work together :
📩 Email : Amirbaqian@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram to see more UI/UX Content.
👉 Instagram 👈

Amirbaqian
Amirbaqian
❖ Hey 👋 Instagram: Amirbaqian
Hire Me

More by Amirbaqian

View profile
    • Like