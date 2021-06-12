Sign up / Log in - Daily UI 001

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys!
I recently started to study UI design, so I've chosen to do daily UI challenge over the next 100 days, to see how much I can improve.
This is the first task on challenge - Sign Up and Log In app forms, and my first shot for Dribbble.
I would appreciate your feedback.
Press "L" if you like it.