Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tijana

Sign up / Log in - Daily UI 001

Tijana
Tijana
  • Save
Sign up / Log in - Daily UI 001 001 dailyui design
Download color palette

Hello guys!

I recently started to study UI design, so I've chosen to do daily UI challenge over the next 100 days, to see how much I can improve.

This is the first task on challenge - Sign Up and Log In app forms, and my first shot for Dribbble.

I would appreciate your feedback.
Press "L" if you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Tijana
Tijana

More by Tijana

View profile
    • Like