Wallety - Your Digital Wallet

Wallety is a software-based system that securely stores users' payment information for numerous payment methods and websites. By using this digital wallet, you can complete purchases easily and quickly with near-field communications technology.

Digital wallets can be used in conjunction with mobile payment systems, which allow you to pay for purchases with your smartphones. A digital wallet can also be used to store loyalty card information and digital coupons.

