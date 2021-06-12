Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
RH Agency

Wallety - Your Digital Wallet

RH Agency
RH Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Wallety - Your Digital Wallet visa card card 2021 glassmorphism trendy pastel color wallet app ui wallet finance app ui banking app ui app ui mobile app app finance bank ux typography ui creative minimal
Wallety - Your Digital Wallet visa card card 2021 glassmorphism trendy pastel color wallet app ui wallet finance app ui banking app ui app ui mobile app app finance bank ux typography ui creative minimal
Wallety - Your Digital Wallet visa card card 2021 glassmorphism trendy pastel color wallet app ui wallet finance app ui banking app ui app ui mobile app app finance bank ux typography ui creative minimal
Download color palette
  1. Wallety Shot 1.png
  2. Wallety Shot 2.png
  3. Wallety Shot 3.png

Wallety - Your Digital Wallet

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on uplabs.com
Good for sale
Wallety - Your Digital Wallet

Wallety - Your Digital Wallet

Wallety is a software-based system that securely stores users' payment information for numerous payment methods and websites. By using this digital wallet, you can complete purchases easily and quickly with near-field communications technology.

Digital wallets can be used in conjunction with mobile payment systems, which allow you to pay for purchases with your smartphones. A digital wallet can also be used to store loyalty card information and digital coupons.

Source: Download
✉️ Have a project idea? Drop us a line at rhuiux@gmail.com

Follow us on:
LinkedIn
Uplabs
Behance
Instagram

RH Agency
RH Agency
Engaging your customers with human-centered designs.
Hire Me

More by RH Agency

View profile
    • Like