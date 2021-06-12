Life is simply a collection of memories, but memories are like star light. They live on forever.

In this artwork I tried to convey my emotions on how much I have been missing travelling, that sense of new adventures, new culture, new foods, meeting new people, exploring different places. But as for now can’t travel anywhere, It’s just a dream to explore all of these. But one thing we can do is being grateful for all the beautiful memories. Being grateful for where we are now.

