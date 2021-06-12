Sign Up Page UI - desktop and mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
100 days design challenge #DailyUI
Day 001 - Sign up page UI inspired by Cowrywise.
Thank you for stopping by. If you like my design, kindly give it a L. Your comments and suggestions are highly welcome too, I always look forward to reading them! Love, Jules.
P.s - Please follow me to stay up to date with my latest project. Find me on Behance. https://www.behance.net/julietjonathan