Sign Up Page UI - desktop and mobile

Sign Up Page UI - desktop and mobile
100 days design challenge #DailyUI
Day 001 - Sign up page UI inspired by Cowrywise.

Thank you for stopping by. If you like my design, kindly give it a L. Your comments and suggestions are highly welcome too, I always look forward to reading them! Love, Jules.

P.s - Please follow me to stay up to date with my latest project. Find me on Behance. https://www.behance.net/julietjonathan

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
