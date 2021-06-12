Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Unnat Bhatnagar

Ice-cream website landing page

Unnat Bhatnagar
Unnat Bhatnagar
Ice-cream website landing page illustration art branding ux ui typography logo graphic design design
Hi designers,
i created this landing page for an assignment I was asked to submit in next 24 hrs which I saw just before a couple hours hence I scribbled and created this design which turned out to be pretty decent, huh..
well I would really appreciate if you would shower some likes on my work.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Unnat Bhatnagar
Unnat Bhatnagar

