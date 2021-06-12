Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ZInith branding

ZInith branding negative space design illustration brand logo branding graphic design logo design modern minimal
This is one of Zinith latest logo design project's unused sales logo
The idea was a combination of "Z", "n" negative space Lettermark concepts📏
hope you guys like it🥰
For project inquiry email here: aslam7136@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/muhaammad_aslam/
whatsapp: https://wa.link/g63f7m

