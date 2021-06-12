Mahbubur Rahman

UI design- App Icon

Mahbubur Rahman
Mahbubur Rahman
  • Save
UI design- App Icon appicon dailyuichallenge logo design illustration app design app ui ux design app ui design ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends!

Here I'm presenting App icon UI for bitcrafter.
It's a part of daily UI challenge.

Do you have any idea? Please share it with us. We will provide you a swift analysis and offer a reasonable proposal.

Drop us a line at mtdesign21yk@gmail.com

More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!

https://www.facebook.com/MotionArtzStudio
https://www.linkedin.com/company/72064991/admin/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYflAZQ_4KQ1qHFZleHLWmA
Dribbble: https://lnkd.in/g5xR6C7
Behance: https://lnkd.in/grTAh-4

Mahbubur Rahman
Mahbubur Rahman

More by Mahbubur Rahman

View profile
    • Like