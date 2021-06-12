Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayush Soni

MontoApp: Landing Page Exploration

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni
  • Save
MontoApp: Landing Page Exploration graphic design web design app branding design illustration typography product minimal website
Download color palette

Hey!
This is one of my design explorations for the all new Monto App. The illustrations are placeholders (for now), but the layout concept, color schemes and typography are finalized for now.

About the client:
Monto is a game changing conference platform that is shaping the future of online debating. With customers ranging from accredited schools such as the Oxford University to international debating societies and colonies, Monto allows options for customized documentation, rankings, chits, etc

Let me know your thoughts and opinions on the design!

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni

More by Ayush Soni

View profile
    • Like