MontoApp: Landing Page Exploration

This is one of my design explorations for the all new Monto App. The illustrations are placeholders (for now), but the layout concept, color schemes and typography are finalized for now.

About the client:

Monto is a game changing conference platform that is shaping the future of online debating. With customers ranging from accredited schools such as the Oxford University to international debating societies and colonies, Monto allows options for customized documentation, rankings, chits, etc

Let me know your thoughts and opinions on the design!