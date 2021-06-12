Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Định hướng tốt về nghề nghiệp

Tester là một môn học dành cho những người yêu thích về ngành IT nói chung và nhành kiểm thử phần mềm nói riêng. Khi đến với những khóa học đào tạo tester bạn sẽ được đào tạo không chỉ kiến thức mà còn cả kỹ năng khi làm việc thực tế.
Một môi trường học tập tốt sẽ giúp bạn có những khởi đầu tốt hơn vì thế hãy lựa chọn cho mình một hướng đi đúng đắn nhất nhé.
Đọc thêm nhiều bài viết hay tại https://testerprovn.com/

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
