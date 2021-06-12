Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
E-Learning home page UI design
Hello Dribbblers,
This project is E-Learning home page UI design
--------------------------------------------------------------
If you want to create a web site for any platform, you must design with the users in mind. Otherwise the user will get annoyed and lose visitors.
After each of our designs, we receive reviews from marketers so that users can have a good experience.
Show some love by pressing "L" or "Heart" button because your support will inspire me to do more creative design works. ❤️
We are available for hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract or Project base.
Email me: hello@pixency.com
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
Behance / Our Website