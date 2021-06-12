Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration 1 brushes newbie procreate design pine japan app illustration
Hi everyone!👋

I illustrated my cousin using Procreate Pocket. I'm still a new user, but I think I will like this application because the application is not confusing to use.

Maybe you will find mistakes that I made such as the colors I used because I'm still learning. 😶

Feel free to share and comment.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
