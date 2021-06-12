KAYAM ・ an invitation

KAYAM ・ a musical sibling duo who invented the music genre falafel pop, a both dreamy and funky mix of influences they both love.

first of all i have to emphasise that the following artworks were all created by the fabulous kim rauss. she is one part of the KAYAM duo and besides that an incredibly talented visual artist. my mission was to transform her watercolour paintings into an interactive experience.

an immersive parallax effect serves as a magical entry into a dreamlike world full of things to discover. to create the effect, each of the 16 separate layers follow an individual motion pattern, which is controlled by the user's scroll progression.

date ・ may 2020

client ・ KAYAM

artwork ・ kim rauss

