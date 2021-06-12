jaro.io

KAYAM ・ sing along

KAYAM ・ a musical sibling duo who invented the music genre falafel pop, a both dreamy and funky mix of influences they both love.

one of the site's key sections is the band's showcase of previous releases. here, users can deepen their experience in a playful way by viewing lyrics and artist words for each individual song.

date ・ may 2020
client ・ KAYAM
artwork ・ kim rauss
