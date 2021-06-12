Circle Sans

Trending designs to inspire you
A Typeface formed keeping the base curves as circle. Currently it is present in one weight and style i.e regular & lower case.
I have also attached the Original OTF file.
Install it and keep exploring.
If you are looking for logo design
say hi@simpul.design