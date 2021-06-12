Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Orezi Mena

WebFx - Designing a futuristic payment system

Orezi Mena
Orezi Mena
  • Save
WebFx - Designing a futuristic payment system web design case study pricing paga
Download color palette

- Creating a futuristic payment system that is robust enough to perform payment, whatever mediums preferred by the users, crypto, paypal or the traditional cards
- Improving usability of the platform.

Case Study
https://www.figma.com/file/AzwM2AbqUSeIwGKeAY6bME/Pricing-Page?node-id=0%3A1

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Orezi Mena
Orezi Mena

More by Orezi Mena

View profile
    • Like