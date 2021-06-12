KAYAM ・ untangle me

Trending designs to inspire you
KAYAM ・ a musical sibling duo who invented the music genre falafel pop, a both dreamy and funky mix of influences they both love.
the various content sections are repeatedly accompanied by vivid animated artworks. this way the user is not overloaded with cluttered information and instead has time to breathe and dive in.
date ・ may 2020
client ・ KAYAM
artwork ・ kim rauss
view full project on my website.
view project live.