Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Verma

Dashboard ui design - Carbon

Akash Verma
Akash Verma
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard ui design - Carbon website ui web application minimal ux adobe xd dashboard ui dashboard ui ux interaction design design ui
Dashboard ui design - Carbon website ui web application minimal ux adobe xd dashboard ui dashboard ui ux interaction design design ui
Dashboard ui design - Carbon website ui web application minimal ux adobe xd dashboard ui dashboard ui ux interaction design design ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg

Completed a project with an amazing firm on BCM ( Business Continuity Management) software. The goal was to make data representation simple and digestible. The interface needed to be modern and very clean so that there should be a minimum cognitive load. The project was successful and solved the problems we focused on. Here is a glimpse of the interface.

View full project on Behance

Hope you enjoy it!
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Work with me: vakash789@gmail.com
LinkedIn | Instagram | Behance

Akash Verma
Akash Verma
Reimagining experiences
Hire Me

More by Akash Verma

View profile
    • Like