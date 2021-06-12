Dashboard ui design - Carbon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Completed a project with an amazing firm on BCM ( Business Continuity Management) software. The goal was to make data representation simple and digestible. The interface needed to be modern and very clean so that there should be a minimum cognitive load. The project was successful and solved the problems we focused on. Here is a glimpse of the interface.
View full project on Behance
Hope you enjoy it!
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Work with me: vakash789@gmail.com
LinkedIn | Instagram | Behance