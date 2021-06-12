Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anurag Khandelwal

Presentation for Business Association | Build on Canva

Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal
  • Save
Presentation for Business Association | Build on Canva presenatation
Download color palette

This one was another rare day of not starting with a blank Canvas. Took a stock template from Canva, customised it and came up with this presentation.

The aim was to propose a specific preposition to a specific brand.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Anurag Khandelwal
Anurag Khandelwal

More by Anurag Khandelwal

View profile
    • Like