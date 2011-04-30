Davy Delbeke

Rolling Stones Typography

Every now and then I find myself playing around with typography, today was like that and this is what I created!

It's a quote our great philosopher Jagger once said "You can't always get what you want"!

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
