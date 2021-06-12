Thouhid

Landing page exploration on a News Portal

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexible user flow.

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
• Helvetica
• Roboto
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects abhee2k17@gmail.com
🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

