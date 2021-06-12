Mockup Den

Free Open Book Mockup PSD Template

Mockup Den
Mockup Den
  • Save
Free Open Book Mockup PSD Template
Download color palette

Here we share with you an amazing and elegant open book mockup that fully editable in high-quality features and customized on a desk, where other objects like keyboard, color pencil, back fold clip, etc. are also placed there that complete the mockup beautifully. So, if you would like to utilize this mockup, then you can freely do this.
Free Download

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Mockup Den
Mockup Den

More by Mockup Den

View profile
    • Like