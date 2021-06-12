get'em, UIUX Design

Position: UXUI Designer, Digital Designer, Motion Designer

What is get’em?

get'em is an app created for small communities to shop conveniently. Alike the food delivery apps, get’em does not limit itself to just food, users are able to purchase items ranging from groceries to umbrella.

This app starts from 'How to help local community in this pandemic?.' Not only help them but also we focus on 'how to make them feel together and build bonds.' So, before we started designing app, it was required to know our community and needs of end users.

