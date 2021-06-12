Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI Practice - Design a sign up form for Pepsi ( Sharpen )

UI Practice - Design a sign up form for Pepsi ( Sharpen ) practice blackpink signup app pepsi challenge daily design dailyui ui
This time I'm designing a sign up form for Pepsi, that I generated this prompt from https://sharpen.design/. This prompt reminds me of Pepsi collaboration with BlackPink, so I comes up with this design.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
