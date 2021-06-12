Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

Calculator Redesign. 2021

Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
  • Save
Calculator Redesign. 2021 calculator ux new design 2021 design cal illustration landing page design branding dailyuichallenge landing page design uiux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hello Players!
🔥️🔥️🔥️
Here is another shot of the "Calculator App ReDesign."
Have a look at this UI shot.

How could you make this even better? Share your creative ideas too in the comments.⠀

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot.
Do you want to see more projects like this? Follow me and check my portfolio.⠀⠀
#Calculator_Daily_UI_04
__________________________

Wanna work together?
📪 Email: tonmoyvodro@gmail.com

Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

More by Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

View profile
    • Like