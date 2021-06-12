Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel White

Investor business deal room

Daniel White
Daniel White
  • Save
Investor business deal room deal room investment redesign fintech finance
Download color palette

The deal room is one of the most frequently accessed page types on Fundnel's investor platform. This is a redesign that was heavily backed by interviewing investors and learning about their habits and using quantitative data, i.e. Hotjar to check the pages heatmap and Amplitude to track certain actions on the page.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Daniel White
Daniel White

More by Daniel White

View profile
    • Like