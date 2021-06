"Elions" is a logo design concept for a Men's Fashion Brand.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121371013/Elions

If you want me to work on your project, contact me via mail, ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/graphobian

Behance- https://www.behance.net/hadi_hd3